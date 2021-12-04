Woman shot on I-70 in St. Louis says her driving may have angered suspects

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot while driving on Interstate 70 in St. Louis Sunday night.
At around 6 p.m., St. Louis police responded to a shooting call at a hospital after a 24-year-old woman arrived suffering from a gunshot wound to her arm.
The victim told police she was speeding southbound on I-70 near Seventh Street, which is north of downtown. She said she may have upset the suspects with the way she was driving. She thought the suspects threw rocks at her car until she realized her arm was bleeding. She drove herself to the hospital.
Police didn’t give an update on her condition but said her vitals were stable.
No other information has been released about this incident. The investigation is ongoing.
