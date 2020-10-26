Woman shot, killed in St. Louis

She was identified as 28-year-old Katrina Robinson

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was shot and killed in St. Louis late Sunday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Lasalle Park Court in the Lasalle Park neighborhood, south of downtown. Officers found 28-year-old Katrina Robinson with gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

To date, there have been 220 homicides in St. Louis, according to data tabulated by 5 On Your Side. At this point last year, there were 164 homicides.