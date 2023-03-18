Woman found shot to death inside north St. Louis County home

Police found the woman dead early Saturday morning during a welfare check.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was found shot and killed early Saturday morning in a Spanish Lake home.

The St. Louis County Police Department said North County Precinct officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the 1100 block of Soria Street for a welfare check. They found a woman dead inside a home with apparent gunshot wounds.

Her name has not been released. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the victim knew the suspect.

Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons are investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.