Woman found shot to death in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon

The woman was found inside a home in the Penrose neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 4400 block of Penrose Street around 12:10 p.m. where a woman in her 20s was found shot to death inside a home. This is along the edge of St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood.

The woman's name has not been released and no suspect details have been made available.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or to remain anonymous you can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.