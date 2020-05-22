Woman shot in St. Louis liquor store parking lot

It happened in 3000 block of N. Florissant Avenue around 11:50 p.m. Thursday

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot in north St. Louis late Thursday night.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3000 block of N. Florissant Avenue around 11:50 p.m.

This is along the edge of St. Louis’ St. Louis Place neighborhood and Old North neighborhood.

The shooting happened on the parking lot of the Liquor Store Food-Mart.

No suspect information or other details have been made available.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.