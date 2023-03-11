Woman shoots man at St. Louis apartment building Friday evening

Police said a woman fired shots at three victims, including a child, after a dispute. She came back later that evening and shot a 35-year-old man.

ST. LOUIS — A woman is in custody after police say she shot a man Friday evening after a dispute at a Washington Avenue apartment building.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the shooting at the Ely Walker Lofts at 1520 Washington Avenue.

A 35-year-old man had been shot in the face. First responders took him to a local hospital, where police described his condition as "stable".

The suspect, a 32-year-old woman, was in the lobby of the apartment building and ran after seeing officers. Officers chased after her and caught her on the 1200 block of Locust Street.

Preliminary investigation revealed the woman had gotten into an argument with the man earlier in the evening over personal matters. The argument turned physical and she began destroying his belongings. Another woman tried to intervene, at which point police said the suspect fired shots at the man, the woman and an 11-year-old boy.

The suspect ran away but later came back and shot the victim.

No one else was injured, police said. An investigation is underway.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.