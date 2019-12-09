ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot when she was caught in the middle of an argument near a south St. Louis park Wednesday night.

Officers received a call for a shooting after a woman went to a hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm. The woman told police she was standing near Marquette Park in the Dutchtown neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. when two large groups began to argue.

The 26-year-old woman said she heard gunshots and then felt pain to her arm, so she brought herself to a hospital.

Police have not released her condition, but said her vitals were stable when she arrived at the hospital.

On Sept. 4, a man was shot near Marquette Park.in his leg.

READ MORE: Man shot in leg near park in Dutchtown Wednesday afternoon

Other local stories

RELATED: Man accused of raping girls he met on Snapchat turns himself in to police

RELATED: Man shot and killed in St. Louis’ Walnut Park West neighborhood

RELATED: Woman in her 60s hit, killed by car near riverfront in St. Charles