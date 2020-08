The shooting happened around 1:25 p.m. in the 600 block of Bittner Street

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 600 block of Bittner Street and found a woman with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to a hospital where she’s in critical condition, police said.

No other information has been released.