ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot inside a vehicle on Interstate 44 near the Gravois exit in St. Louis.
It happened Sunday around 5 a.m.
She was shot multiple times and St. Louis police said she was not conscious or breathing.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
