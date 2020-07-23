Woman shot in chest, pushed out of car in downtown St. Louis

The woman was in critical condition at an area hospital

ST. LOUIS — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot and pushed out of a car in downtown St. Louis, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at 10:21 p.m. at 19th Street and Washington Avenue. Officers found a 30-year-old woman lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her chest.

She told police a man had shot her and pushed her out of his car on the 1100 block of Lucas Avenue before driving away. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. Her vital signs were stable, police added.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.