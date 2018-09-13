ST. LOUIS – The woman injured in a MetroLink station shooting was shielding her children from gunfire, according to police.

Officers responded to a double shooting at the MetroLink station at Des Peres and Delmar Wednesday evening.

A 23-year-old woman heard gunshots and shielded her one-year-old and 9-month-old with her body from the gunfire. She suffered a gunshot wound to her left leg and was transported to a hospital where she’s expected to survive.

Police believe the two suspects shot each other. The 19-year-old suspect shot the 23-year-old suspect in the leg during the incident. St. Louis County police officers assisted city police and detained both suspects.

The 23-year-old suspect was transported to a hospital. So far, no charges have been filed.

© 2018 KSDK