Woman picked up for 'sexual services' by man gets shot during struggle over gun in south county

The woman was driven from south St. Louis County to south city where she was transported to a hospital

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in south St. Louis County early Tuesday morning.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 24-year-old woman said she was picked up for ‘sexual services’ in south St. Louis County and when the man who picked her up refused to pay, a struggle ensured over a gun.

The woman was shot in her abdomen and leg. She left the scene and an unknown person drove her to the 7400 block of Michigan Avenue where police were contacted.

She was transported to a hospital. Her condition has not been released, but police said her vitals were stable when she was transported.