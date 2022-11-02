Woman seriously injured after shooting in south St. Louis

The victim was taken to a hospital.

ST. LOUIS — A woman was seriously injured after several shots were fired in south St. Louis Wednesday morning.

Just after 11 a.m., the St. Louis Fire Department was called to Phillips Place and Giles Avenue for a report of a shooting. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

As a 5 On Your Side crew arrived at the scene, they saw several officers investigating.

No other information about the shooting has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.