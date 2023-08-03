Woman dead after being shot in the head in St. Louis

Officers responded to a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the 4700 block of Riverview Boulevard.

ST. LOUIS — A woman is dead after being shot in the head in St. Louis' Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood Thursday evening, St. Louis Police Department's Homicide Division said.

Officers responded to a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday to the 4700 block of Riverview Boulevard.

A 30-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her head and was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police on scene told 5 On Your Side they believe she was dumped from a vehicle at the location. The incident seems to have happened under a nearby viaduct and roadway.

Police did not provide any further information regarding this incident.

The Homicide Division was requested.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.