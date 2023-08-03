Woman dead after being shot in the head in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman is dead after being shot in the head in St. Louis' Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood Thursday evening, St. Louis Police Department's Homicide Division said.
Officers responded to a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday to the 4700 block of Riverview Boulevard.
A 30-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her head and was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police on scene told 5 On Your Side they believe she was dumped from a vehicle at the location. The incident seems to have happened under a nearby viaduct and roadway.
Police did not provide any further information regarding this incident.
The Homicide Division was requested.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”
Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.
Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.