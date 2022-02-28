Woman shot by stray gunfire after argument leads to gunfight outside Pin-Up Bowl on Delmar, police say

Police said multiple cars and buildings were also damaged by gunfire related to the incident.

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot in the back by crossfire as two men shot at each other outside a bowling alley on the Delmar Loop late Sunday night.

St. Louis police said the incident happened at around 11:55 Sunday night outside Pin-Up Bowl on Delmar Boulevard. Officers said two men started arguing inside the bowling alley, and when they got outside, the argument escalated to gunfire.

Both men shot at each other from different spots on the street before getting into their cars and driving away.

The gunfire left a 27-year-old woman shot in the back. Her vital signs were stable while she was being treated at the hospital.

Police said multiple cars and buildings were also damaged by gunfire related to the incident.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html