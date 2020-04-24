Woman shot to death in St. Louis early Friday morning

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2400 block of Coleman Street around 1:20 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman died after being shot in north St. Louis early Friday morning.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2400 block of Coleman Street around 1:20 a.m. where a woman was found shot multiple times.

She was transported to a hospital where she died, police said. The woman has not been identified and details on a suspect have not been made available.

This is in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. According to statistics from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, this is the neighborhood’s first homicide. In 2019, there were two homicides that happened in the neighborhood.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.