St. Louis police: Woman shot during attempted carjacking at pharmacy

Police are investigating the shooting.

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot in the chest during an attempted carjacking at a St. Louis Walgreens, St. Louis police said.

St. Louis police said it received a call for a shooting at the Walgreens located at 1400 North Grand Boulevard.

Officers on the scene located a woman who had been shot in the chest during what police believe was an attempted carjacking.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.