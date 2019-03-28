FENTON, Mo. — A woman holding a baby in her Jefferson County home was shot and injured Tuesday afternoon.

Police said she was standing in her home in a mobile home community on the 300 block of Cocoa Court at around 3:30 when she was shot. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

During their investigation, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office found a neighbor, Katherine Shoemaker, was the one who fired the shot. Shoemaker told police she thought someone was trying to break into her home so she fired several shots. Police could not find an intruder at her home and took her into custody.

On Wednesday, she was charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, endangerment of a child and two counts of armed criminal action.