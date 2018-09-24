MANCHESTER, Mo. — Police are looking for a woman they said spent more than $7,000 at a Walmart using stolen credit cards.

Town and Country police said a woman was shopping at the Whole Foods at the intersection of Clayton and Woods Mill Roads when her purse was stolen from her shopping cart. Thirty minutes later, the victim had more than $7,000 in charges from Walmart in Manchester.

Police said the suspect was captured on security video. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chris Hunt at 314-587-2866 or 314-412-2261.

