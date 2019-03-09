ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a postal worker was stabbed by an unknown man in St. Charles County Tuesday afternoon.

St. Charles County police said the assault occurred in the area of Ridgecrest Lane near Eisenbath Road.

Police confirmed the woman works for the U.S. Postal Service.

The woman was stabbed with a pocketknife by the unknown man. He was last seen driving a damaged, white Ford F-150 with a missing bumper. He is described as a white man with brown hair , approximately in his mid-30s. Police said the license plate of the truck contains an ‘L.’

The woman was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to a St. Charles County Ambulance District spokesperson.

Police said to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

