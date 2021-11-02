Woman stabbed inside St. Peters Dollar Tree

According to police, it does not appear the victim and suspect had any prior contact or relationship with one another

ST. PETERS, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a woman was stabbed inside a St. Charles County Dollar Tree Thursday afternoon.

According to the St. Peters Police Department, officers responded to the Dollar Tree at 6670 Mexico Road for a 35-year-old woman who had stab wounds to her head and hand.

When officers arrived, people at the location had the suspect, a 62-year-old man, restrained, police said, adding that he was no longer holding the weapon. He was taken into custody and is currently under police supervision at an area hospital, according to police.

Police said it does not appear the victim and suspect had any prior contact or relationship with one another.

The woman was injured and is expected to survive. She's currently receiving medical treatment.