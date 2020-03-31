ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was found stabbed to death in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Hebert Street at 5:07 a.m. A woman was found stabbed in her abdomen.

According to statistics from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, this is the first homicide of 2020 in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood. There were no reported homicides in the neighborhood in 2019.

No other details have been provided by police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

Earlier Tuesday morning, a man was found shot to death in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood.

