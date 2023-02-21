Grandmother stabbed to death by grandson in south St. Louis

The incident happened shortly before 10:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Weber Road.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing in the city's Boulevard Heights neighborhood.

The suspect, a 19-year-old man, contacted police and said he stabbed his grandmother. Officers responded to the scene and found a woman in her 80s unresponsive and bleeding from the neck and chest, according to police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody, according to police. His identity has not been released as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Homicide Division is investigating.