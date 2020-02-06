Woman stabbed to death on north St. Louis County sidewalk

Police said the woman was approached by an unknown man while walking on the sidewalk

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death on a sidewalk in the Glasgow Village neighborhood in north St. Louis County on Tuesday.

Police said officers arrived to the 100 block of Shepley Drive around 12:13 p.m. for a stabbing call. They found a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital, where she died a few hours later.

Police said the investigation has shown the woman was approached by an unknown man while walking on the sidewalk. The man repeatedly stabbed her and then ran off.

Police said they are not sure if there is any relationship between the suspect and victim. Investigators have not released the identity of the woman.

If you have any information that could assist police in their investigation, you're asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.