Woman who threatened Hispanic family in viral video released on bond

Judy Kline is now staying with a relative in Cape Girardeau.

ST. LOUIS — The woman who police say was captured on video surveillance shouting racial slurs at a Hispanic family inside their south St. Louis home has been released on bond.

Judge Rochelle Woodiest allowed Judy Kline to be released on bond Monday. She is to remain on house arrest with GPS monitoring at a relative’s home in Cape Girardeau, with exceptions allowed for medical, religious and court purposes, according to court documents.

The judge also ordered Kline to have no contact with the victims.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office objected to Kline’s motion to reduce her bond, according to court records.

Kline has been held without bond since Feb. 8. She was charged with burglary, property damage and unlawful use of a weapon following an incident that happened Jan. 5, 2022.

Gardner’s office issued charges after video from that incident went viral.

Kline can be heard shouting: "Illegals live in here,” at a Ring doorbell camera. “Get out! You're a bunch of illegals that don't belong on American property. Get out!"

In another video she states, "You're not American. Get off my property! Did you have something to do with 9/11?"

Personal property records show that Kline used to live in that home.

Court records show Kline was placed under guardianship from 2006 to 2017 because she was, "incompetent as a result of a mental illness".

In the court filings, it said the guardian and conservator was terminated in 2017 and Kline had fully recovered her mental capacity and is now capable of caring for her person and financial affairs.

The victims told 5 On Your Side Kline broke into their home and beat on their door with a hammer and stole their mail. They also said they did not feel like the case was being taken seriously after no charges were filed a year after it happened.

Gardner’s spokeswoman Allison Hawk blamed police for the delay because they did not classify the incident as a “serious persistent offender,” and “should have because the suspect was armed with a hammer.”

Police arrested Kline following the Jan. 5, 2022 incident and sent an application for charges to Gardner’s office via an email drop box, that has thousands of cases sitting in it that have not been reviewed by prosecutors.

Gardner’s office estimates there are 3,000 cases in the drop box.