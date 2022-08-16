x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman took $54K from disabled uncle using Cash App, indictment says

Jessica Medrano, a 41-year-old Lake St. Louis resident, was arrested Tuesday.
Generic image, Thinkstock

LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — A St. Charles County woman has been accused of stealing more than $66,000 from her disabled uncle.

Jessica Medrano, a 41-year-old Lake St. Louis resident, was arrested Tuesday, according to Missouri's Eastern District U.S. Attorney's Office.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney said a grand jury indicted Medrano on Aug. 10.

Medrano is accused of using her uncle's debit card for $16,668 in purchases at Walmart between Jan. 21 and May 16. During that time, she sent more than $54,000 from her uncle's bank account to her Cash App account, the indictment said.

She is indicted on one count of aggravated identity theft, one count of access device fraud, and 12 counts of wire fraud.

"Each wire fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison," the U.S. Attorney's Office statement said. "The access device fraud charge carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, and the identity theft charge has a mandatory two-year term consecutive to any other charge."

The statement said all of the charges against Medrano carry a potential fine of up to $250,000.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

"Charges set forth in an indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

RELATED: Shakira could face 8 years in prison, prosecutors in Spain say

RELATED: Did you get an offer for a government grant without applying for one? It’s a scam.

Want more breaking news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our 5 On Your Side Breaking News newsletter. 

A federal grand jury indictment accuses Jessica Medrano, 41, of making purchases at Walmart and transferring $54,000 from her uncle’s bank account to her Cash App account.

Posted by U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

2 people charged after 11-month-old overdoses on fentanyl

Before You Leave, Check This Out