Woman took $54K from disabled uncle using Cash App, indictment says

Jessica Medrano, a 41-year-old Lake St. Louis resident, was arrested Tuesday.

LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — A St. Charles County woman has been accused of stealing more than $66,000 from her disabled uncle.

Jessica Medrano, a 41-year-old Lake St. Louis resident, was arrested Tuesday, according to Missouri's Eastern District U.S. Attorney's Office.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney said a grand jury indicted Medrano on Aug. 10.

Medrano is accused of using her uncle's debit card for $16,668 in purchases at Walmart between Jan. 21 and May 16. During that time, she sent more than $54,000 from her uncle's bank account to her Cash App account, the indictment said.

She is indicted on one count of aggravated identity theft, one count of access device fraud, and 12 counts of wire fraud.

"Each wire fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison," the U.S. Attorney's Office statement said. "The access device fraud charge carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, and the identity theft charge has a mandatory two-year term consecutive to any other charge."

The statement said all of the charges against Medrano carry a potential fine of up to $250,000.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

"Charges set forth in an indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Want more breaking news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our 5 On Your Side Breaking News newsletter.