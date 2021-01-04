Woman turns herself in after fatally shooting boyfriend, St. Louis County prosecutor says

Shaquavia Willis, 29, charged with murder in Spanish Lake and held on $400,000 bond

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — A woman that police said turned herself in after shooting and killing her boyfriend was charged Wednesday.

Shaquavia Willis, 29, of St. Louis was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the deadly shooting of her boyfriend, 33-year-old Christian Stewart.

Willis turned herself in after allegedly shooting Stewart and was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, said the St. Louis County police from the North County precinct.

According to police, Willis was driving Stewart home Tuesday, and Willis noticed Stewart talking on a video conferencing app to his ex-girlfriend and her child. Willis decided at that point to end her relationship with Stewart. They lived in different units of the same apartment complex, in the 11800 block of Iguana Terrace. After they returned home and were parking their cars at about 4:30 p.m., Stewart began to follow Willis to her apartment.

Witnesses reported hearing shots, seeing a man running away from a car, a woman getting out of the car and advancing on the man while shooting at him.

Willis told police she started firing while in her car and continued shooting as he ran away. She told police she stopped shooting because the clip had been emptied.

Responding officers found Stewart suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead, and Willis turned herself in, police said. Willis told detectives she obtained a firearm two weeks earlier.

According to a statement, Willis and Stewart had been in a romantic relationship for about one year.