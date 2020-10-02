ST. LOUIS — A woman woke up to a man in her bedroom who tried to talk to her and eventually tried to kiss her, according to court documents obtained by 5 On Your Side.

On Sunday, the woman said she was asleep in her apartment in the 300 block of S. Grand, which is near Saint Louis University in Midtown, when she woke up to Maycon Lara Guerra in her apartment trying to talk to her.

She told detectives she asked him to leave several times, but he refused.

The woman then said Guerra put his knee on her bed, told her she was pretty and then tried to kiss her twice. She explained to police that she told him she didn’t want him to kiss her.

When she finally was able to get him out of her bedroom, she said she barricaded the door, but that he tried to break back in. The woman called police and building security. He was still in her apartment when security officers walked in, according to a probable cause statement.

Guerra, 27, was charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree sexual misconduct. His bond was set at $20,000, cash only.

