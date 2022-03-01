'I’m scared to go home': Woman says she walked in on serial burglars in her south St. Louis home

Barbara Carl said neighbors know the identity of the thief.

ST. LOUIS — A south St. Louis woman said she is scared to go home after her house and the one next door have been repeatedly burglarized.

The victims believe they know who is doing it.

“One of the neighbors says the guy was at the laundromat down on south Broadway," said Barbara Carl, who lives near Delor and Minnesota. "So, we’re still seeing him walking around. And basically, he’s using my own rough totes, my luggage.”

Carl said it started after her neighbor’s home was destroyed by fire, in September.

“They basically busted in and were taking all of her building supplies and such out of her house and pretty well anything they could get out of my house at that time,” she said.

Neighborhood residents have captured security images of the alleged crimes in action. Carl said thieves have used a burnt-orange Chevy Silverado and a silver Lincoln Navigator with a trailer and a dolly to steal their property.

On Dec. 17, Carl said she walked in on a crime in progress.

“I screamed, ‘Hey, I know you’re in there, and I’m coming in, and you better get out!' Then I heard him scuffling through," Carl said. "I opened the door real quick and I see him running through my house.”

Carl said she has reported it to St. Louis Police.

“The guy is wanted for first-degree burglary,” she said. “They do have his information and his mug shots.”

Carl said she is scared and doesn’t know what to do next.

“What can you make of it, quite honestly?” she said. “I’m scared to go home. I’m scared to stay by myself. We’ve been going over every other day just to kind of pick through stuff and clean stuff, because every drawer was pulled out. Every picture taken off the wall. They even had my food in my freezer and my refrigerator packed and at the back window, ready to carry out.”