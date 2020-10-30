Woman who admitted to taking photos of children in mall bathrooms sentenced to 24 years in prison

Investigators said McDorman was directed by her boyfriend to go into the bathrooms of malls, stores and a church and take pornographic photos back in 2018

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman who admitted to taking photos of children in the bathrooms of malls, stores and a church was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison Friday.

Heather McDorman, 32, was sentenced to 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to five counts of producing child pornography and two counts of attempting to produce child pornography.

Investigators said McDorman was directed by her boyfriend, Zachary Hamby, to go into the bathrooms of the stores and take pornographic photos of children between Feb. 1, 2018, and March 12, 2018.

McDorman told police Hamby also asked her on several occasions to inappropriately touch her 4-year-old son and photograph the acts, which she did, according to court documents.

On Friday, a federal judge sentenced McDorman to 288 months in prison.

Hamby was also charged with multiple crimes in connection with the 2018 incidents.

The locations and dates are as follows:

Walmart located at 3270 Telegraph Rd, St. Louis, MO 63125

March 5, 2018 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

New Life St. Louis located at 11570 Mark Twain Ln, Bridgeton, MO 63044

March 7, 2018 from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Walmart located at 11900 St Charles Rock Rd, Bridgeton, MO 63044

March 7, 2018 from 9 to 10 p.m.

Apostolic Pentecostal Church located at 901 Barracksview Rd, St. Louis, MO 63125

March 8, 2018 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Mid Rivers Mall located at 1600 Mid Rivers Mall, St. Peters, MO 63376

On March 7, 2018 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On March 12, 2018 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

South County Mall located at 18 S County Center Way, St. Louis, MO 63129

Feb. 27, 2018 from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Feb. 28, 2018 from 3 to 4 p.m.

March 5, 2018 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

March 8, 2018 from 6 to 7 p.m.

March 12, 2018 from 3 to 4 p.m.

West County Mall located at 80 W County Center Dr, Des Peres, MO 63131

Feb. 28, 2018 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.