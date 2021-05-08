Woman's body found in road outside Edwardsville, Madison County Sheriff's Office reports

Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying the victim, who is Black, between 25 and 35, 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Madison County Sheriff's deputies are investigating how a woman's body wound up in the road at Illinois State Route 143 and Goshen Road outside Edwardsville, Illinois, early Saturday.

Deputies received a call at 5:49 a.m. from a citizen who found the deceased woman.

The Black woman is described as between 25 and 35, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 165 pounds. She was wearing jewelry and has tattoos. Foul play is suspected based on the victim's injuries.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office activated the Major Case Squad, with Capt. David Vucich heading the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the victim is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-296-5544 or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-4433.