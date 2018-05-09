ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating what happened to a woman who was found dead in north St. Louis City.

The woman was found near a loading dock area in the 5900 block of Saint Louis Avenue in the Wells-Goodfellow area. The address is catey-corner to a baseball field and the Barrett Brothers Park and playground.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Evidence Technician Unit responded to the scene to gather evidence.

Police have not released any further details at this time.

© 2018 KSDK