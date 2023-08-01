Man arrested after stealing car with girlfriend's 4-year-old inside, St. Ann police say

The 4-year-old was found safe after the incident.

ST ANN, Mo. — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle with his girlfriend's 4-year-old son inside.

St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez said the woman's vehicle was stolen from the QuikTrip on St. Charles Road in St. Ann Tuesday afternoon. The woman used the cell phone of someone passing by to call police saying her car was stolen with her 4-year-old son inside.

Police used FLOCK cameras to track the location of the woman's stolen Dodge Challenger. Officers with the North County Co-Op spotted the car. Officers chased the vehicle, which was going about 120 miles per hour, Jimenez said.

During the police chase, the Challenger struck another car near Cypress Road and left the scene.

The man was apprehended in the area of Natural Bridge Road and Goodfellow Boulevard. It was determined he was the woman's boyfriend. He is not the child's biological father.

The 4-year-old was found safe after the incident.

Police have not issued charges at this time.

