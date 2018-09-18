5 On Your Side's Marianne Martinez is following this story and will have the latest tonight on the news at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Two women said armed men took their luxury SUV right inside the driver’s home garage, St. Charles County Police reported.

Officers responded to the report of a carjacking at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the River Bend Estates subdivision.

The women said they noticed a car following them. The driver pulled into her home garage and noticed the other vehicle parked in a neighboring driveway. While inside, the women said two armed men demanded their cash, cards and keys to the car.

No one was hurt.

The men were described as being about 5’7” to 5’9” tall and weighing 130 to 150 pounds. They were last seen wearing black and gray hoodies. The women said the vehicle that followed them was a small, silver passenger car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Charles County Police Department at (636) 949-3002.

This is the latest in a string of carjackings across the St. Louis metro area.

On Tuesday morning, a man was shot in the neck in an attempted carjacking near the Forest Park Golf Course.

Late Sunday night, four people were carjacked over the course of an hour in north St. Louis County.

And over the course of a week, two carjackings happened a block away in Dogtown.

