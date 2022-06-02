20-year-old found shot to death in car in St. Louis County

Woodson Terrace police requested help from the Major Case Squad, which is now handling the homicide investigation.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A team of St. Louis area investigators is now working to gather tips and leads in a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to help with a case in Woodson Terrace, in north St. Louis County.

Officers with the Woodson Terrace Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 10:45 p.m. in the 9500 block of Harold, the Major Case Squad said in a Thursday news release. Officers arrived to find a man and woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name has not been released, and no information was given on the woman’s condition.

The Woodson Terrace Police Department requested help from the Major Case Squad, which is now leading the homicide investigation.

Investigators with the Major Case Squad ask that anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or the tip line at 314-427-5858.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html