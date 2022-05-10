Manhunt underway in Wright City for suspect who stole gun, body armor

Residents were asked to avoid North Elm near State Highway J and the Wright City Cemetery as a K-9 unit and air support joined the search Tuesday morning.

WRIGHT CITY, Mo. — A manhunt is underway in Wright City Tuesday morning for a suspect who police believe is in possession of a gun and body armor

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is assisting Wright City and Warren County law enforcement with the search, a suspect is wanted for assault on law enforcement and tampering with a vehicle.

The suspect abandoned the stolen vehicle on North Elm Street at around 8:30 a.m. He took a pistol and ballistic vest that belonged to the vehicle's owner, MSHP said.

Wright City police asked residents to avoid the area of N. Elm near State Highway J and the Wright City Cemetery as a K-9 unit and air support joined the search for the suspect Tuesday morning.

No description of the suspect has been released, and police did not provide further details on the thefts or the assault. It was unclear if the stolen items belonged to a law enforcement officer or if the assault happened during the theft.

Liberty Christian Academy was placed on a modified lockdown as a precaution due to police activity in the area.

"To be clear, the lockdown measure is precautionary in nature due to relative proximity to the scene. There is no direct threat to the school or cause for parental concern," Wright City police said in a Facebook post. "WCPD Command staff is in direct contact with School Administrators and will provide notification once the scene is secure."

Wright City police said they would be releasing more information at a later time.