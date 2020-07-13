She was arrested after a video showed her hitting an 11-month-old on the bottom with the belt.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Wrightsville woman is in jail this afternoon.

She is charged with beating a baby with a belt, according to Wrightsville Police Chief Aaron Price.

65-year-old Brenda Wright is charged with first degree felony cruelty to children and second degree misdemeanor cruelty to children.

That's after a video showed her hitting an 11-month-old on the bottom with the belt.

The baby's mother shared the video with police after finding it on her 6-year-old's phone.

Price says the abuse happened about a month ago at Wright's home on Spring Street, where she babysits.

Wright turned herself in to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office last night. She is currently in jail awaiting a bond hearing.

13WMAZ has seen the video, but is choosing not to air it because it is disturbing to watch.

