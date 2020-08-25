4 young boys suspected in armed carjacking in downtown St. Louis

The woman told police they were probably between the ages of 12 and 15 years old, and one of them had a gun

ST. LOUIS — Four boys, some who are possibly not even old enough to drive, are suspected in a carjacking Monday night in downtown St. Louis.

Police officers responded at 9:28 p.m. to the area of North Sixth Street and Olive Street for a report of a disturbance. They arrived to find a 25-year-old woman who said she had just been carjacked at gunpoint.

The woman told St. Louis police officers four young boys, all between the ages of 12 and 15 years old, walked up to her as she got out of her 2005 Nissan Altima.

She said one boy pointed a gun at her while another one went into her pockets to get her keys and personal items. She said the boy with the gun then ordered her to walk away.

The woman said that boy and another one got into her car, while the other two boys got into a white sedan. They all drove away from the scene.

The victim wasn’t injured in the carjacking.