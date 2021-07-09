Youth coach accused of sending inappropriate photos to girl

Police say the suspect is a youth mentor.

ST. LOUIS — Police say a man who mentored and coached children sent illicit photos to a girl over social media.

Tevin Wilson, 23, is facing charges of Sexual Misconduct Involving a Child Under 15 and of Enticement or Attempted Enticement of a Child. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced the charges Friday.

Wilson sent photos of his penis to a 13-year-old female victim over Snapchat, police say. He also solicited the girl to perform oral sex, police said.

Police said Wilson worked at Life Wise STL and worked with ninth and tenth-grade students. A Life Wise spokesperson said they had no knowledge that the alleged crime was related to their work at Life Wise and Wilson was never alone with students. A background check was completed before he was hired.

There may be other victims and police asked anyone with information to contact St. Louis County Police Detectives at 314-615-8610.

The full statement from Life Wise says: