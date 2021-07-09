Youth coach accused of sending inappropriate photos to girl

ST. LOUIS — Police say a man who mentored and coached children sent illicit photos to a girl over social media.
Tevin Wilson, 23, is facing charges of Sexual Misconduct Involving a Child Under 15 and of Enticement or Attempted Enticement of a Child. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced the charges Friday.
Wilson sent photos of his penis to a 13-year-old female victim over Snapchat, police say. He also solicited the girl to perform oral sex, police said.
Police said Wilson worked at Life Wise STL and worked with ninth and tenth-grade students. A Life Wise spokesperson said they had no knowledge that the alleged crime was related to their work at Life Wise and Wilson was never alone with students. A background check was completed before he was hired.
There may be other victims and police asked anyone with information to contact St. Louis County Police Detectives at 314-615-8610.
The full statement from Life Wise says:
We have been made aware that one of our summer staff members has been arrested related to a child exploitation charge. We have no knowledge that it is related to their work here at Life Wise. Prior to their hiring, a full background check was done through the Family Care Safety Registry with a "no findings reported in the background" screening. In their work here, the staff member was around ninth and tenth grade scholars and was never in a position of being alone one-on-one at any time.