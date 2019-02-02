SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — A dance instructor is facing charges after allegedly having sex with an underage student.

Police have charged Nicholas Gates with 2nd degree statutory rape. They say he had sex with a girl under 17 years old between August of 2014 and November of 2015.

Gates is the owner and an instructor at Hip Hop Foundation Fanatics in Sunset Hills.

Police say the victim was a student of Gates at the dance studio.

The Sunset Hills Police Department is asking anyone that believes they have been victimized by Gates to contact them at 314-849-4400.