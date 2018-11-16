ST. LOUIS — Quiet weather washes over the bi-state next couple of days with warming temperatures for your Friday.

While many spots will start the day at or a little below freezing everyone should warm into the 40s today with ample sunshine and southwesterly breezes.

Clouds return for the weekend, with continued 40s for high temperatures on Saturday. On Sunday a cold front moves into St. Louis during the morning hours. With this front comes a light rain or snow shower chance as well as colder 30s for high temperatures on Sunday.

The temperatures rebound into the 40s with dry weather on Monday and through to Wednesday. Still dry to close out next week, with 50s for high temperatures on Thanksgiving Day. No major storm systems coming our way next 7 to 10 days.

© 2018 KSDK