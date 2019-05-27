If you're like me, the last month and a half has felt like a dream.

I'm only 24, but I've inherited a decent amount of that longstanding Blues pessimism. It never works out for Blues fans, and I'm just programmed to always expect the worst.

But not this season. Not with this team.

The story of the 2018-2019 Blues will be told in this town for decades to come, even if they don't take home the Stanley Cup.

But after coming this far, why not cap off the storybook season with the happiest ending of all?

Dear Blues: Do it for all of us.

Do it for Bob Plager.

He's been here since the beginning, never wavering in his support of the Blues and our town. He carries his late brother Barclay's memory with him. Put up a Stanley Cup banner next to their retired numbers in the rafters.

Bob Plager talks after Blues advance to Stanley Cup Final

Do it for Laila Anderson.

She's inspired this team and this city to never stop fighting and embodies the true spirit of this team. The only thing stronger than her will to fight, is her faith in this team. "I won my part, they're going to win their part," Laila said after the Blues won the Western Conference Final. "They support me, I support them."

Laila Anderson talks after the Blues win Game 6

Do it for Charles Glenn.

The soul of the building at 14th and Clark for 19 years needs a proper send off. Glenn's place in the hearts of Blues fans was cemented even before he announced his retirement at the end of this season. Put Glenn in front of the parade down market street singing "when the Blues go marching in" and watch the city light up like never before.

RELATED: Charles Glenn continues to enjoy the ride as Blues anthem singer

Do it for the ones we've lost.

Do it for Dan Kelly, Mike Shannahan, Jack Quinn, Bob Gassoff, Ron Caron, Pavol Demitra and Barclay Plager. There's no doubt these figures in Blues history are with this current team in spirit.

Do it for all the guys who gave their blood sweat and tears to this franchise.

Do it for Bernie Federko, Brett Hull, Al MacInnis, Chris Pronger, Keith Tkachuk, Barret Jackman and Kelly Chase. It's taken some of the best players in franchise history leaving St. Louis for them to finally lift a Cup. This run truly means something to all the Blues that came before this current group. It was evident in the tears in Kelly Chase's eyes after Game 6 against San Jose. It's past time to give all the guys who've come before to join in on that moment at the top.

Kelly Chase and Brett Hull talk after Blues advance to Stanley Cup Final

Do it for Tom Stillman.

We know what bad sports ownership looks like. We saw who we thought was one of our own leave our town in the dust for a bigger payday. Give Tom Stillman a Stanley Cup to reward him for committing to this team and this city in such a big way.

Tom Stillman talks in Boston before his team plays in the Stanley Cup Final

Do it for yourselves.

The Blues team that finally finishes the job and brings the Stanley Cup home will become legends in St. Louis. Imagine Pat Maroon riding down Market Street with confetti flying around and the Cup held high. That's every little St. Louis kid's dream. Every player plays the game to see their named engraved on the Stanley Cup. You're just four wins away. Seize the moment.

Inside the Blues' Game 6 win to advance to Stanley Cup Final

Do it for the fans.

Brett Hull said it himself after Game 6 against the Sharks. "It's these people out here since 1967 that have supported this team," Hull said. "This is what it's about. For them." For 52 years Blues fans have continued to come back for more torture, waiting for their team to finally reach the mountaintop. Now, the peak is in sight, and the town is ready to blow. St. Louis is and will always primarily be a Cardinals town. It's in our DNA and can't be changed. But the relationship we have with our Blues is special in its own way. We give and give knowing history hasn't been kind in showing us we'll ever get anything in return. And that's alright. We just love our Blues. Now, this incredible team has a chance to give us something in return for 52 years of waiting.

52 years of waiting and heartbreak could all be worth it if the Blues can win just four more games and finish off this run fairy tale run.

This team and the story of this season is perfect for the situation. If there's going to be a team to finally do it, it needs to be this one.

The rest of the hockey world might not buy into the emotion and story line of this Blues run. That's fine, St. Louis doesn't need anyone else to jump on the bandwagon.

I've always said the absolute best thing about St. Louis is that you won't find a city that's more supportive of someone or a group of people from this town doing big things.

The Blues have a chance to do the biggest thing this city's ever seen. And then share the moment with everyone who loves them so much.

Because in the words of Brett Hull, after all these years, "Hey buddy. We're still here."

RELATED: St. Louis vs. Boston: A match-up for the ages

RELATED: Jim and Pam from 'The Office' are in a Blues-Bruins rivalry

RELATED: Blues' Bouwmeester is heading to his first Stanley Cup Final after 16 NHL seasons

RELATED: The Blues vs. Backes

RELATED: After 52 seasons, the Blues have their franchise goalie