Decked out Halloween houses raise money for cancer research

A display in St. Charles is back, but with a mission to fight cancer.

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A very special Halloween display in St. Charles is back.

There is no way you could miss the cul-de-sac in the Cambridge Crossing neighborhood this time of year.

The display started with Brad's house located at 5 Tower Park Court and spread to the neighboring houses.

When Brad's neighbor and good friend, Cliff, was diagnosed with cancer, Brad decided he wanted to help. He used his love of Halloween to start raising money.

After many long months of cancer treatment, Cliff is cancer free. Even though Cliff is in a better place he knows that there are many other people who still need help fighting the terrible disease. It is now Brad and Cliff's mission to help raise money for cancer treatment costs and the research needed to find a cure.

The public is invited out to see the spooky setup. There is a donation box set up for people who would to contribute to their cause.