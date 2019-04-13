Neal Myers, the suspect in the death of Scott Beary at a shooting at Show-Me's restaurant, took a last-minute plea deal of 1st-degree involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to five years in prison at his murder trial on Friday night.

Myers had been originally facing charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

The shooting happened in February 2018 inside the Show-Me’s Restaurant & Bar in Florissant.

Myers, 55, was having a discussion about training German Shepherds and police dogs when he and Beary got into a fight.

Myers said Beary punched him, and then Myers pulled out his handgun and fatally shot Beary. Myers claimed it was self-defence.

The jury deliberated for several hours on Friday before Myers took the plea deal.