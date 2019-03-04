Manatee County sheriff's deputies are looking for a 4-month-old boy after his mother failed to turn him over to detectives.

Deputies are looking for Arthur Douglas Jackson, who is shown in the photo above.

Martha Smith did not contact detectives after a court hearing involving custody of her son, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities believe Jackson and Smith are in the Manatee County area. Anyone with information of Jackson or Smith's whereabouts is asked to call (941)747-3011.

