CARTER CO., Mo. – A deputy and trooper were shot in Carter County, Missouri Friday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, they were assisting the Carter County Sheriff’s Department at a home in near Van Buren.

After officers tried to contact the person inside the home, he began firing from inside. A Missouri State trooper and a Carter County deputy were struck by gunfire. Both were transported to area hospitals.

The shooter remains inside the residence.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

