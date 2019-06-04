GREENSBORO, N.C. — Federal documents filed by Homeland Security, local enforcement reveal disturbing details in the investigation of a former daycare worker who confessed to making child porn.

The documents say 23-year-old, Alyson Saunders engaged in sexual activity with children in her care. The victims' ages ranged from 2-3 years old.

Saunders worked at Fellowship Day School for more than five years. All five victims involved attended that school, which is a part of Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Greensboro.

We cannot share much of what was in the documents because it's too graphic, too disturbing, and downright unspeakable.

Here's what we can tell you:

There are both boy, and girl victims.

There were pictures.

There were videos recorded inside the daycare on the changing table.

The crimes took place over two months, from January to February of this year.

A dog was involved in her Crime Against Nature charge.

Again, the victims were toddlers.

School representative Bob King tells WFMY News 2 that four of the five families who are victims of Alyson Saunders still attend Fellowship. One family has chosen to leave.

King adds that less than five families overall have chosen to leave the school since Saunders' arrest.

King said the schools Assistant Executive Director is related to Saunders. That employee said she's heartbroken and shocked just like everyone else, but since she's family, she's not involved with communication with investigators.

Fellowship Day School is operating as normal.