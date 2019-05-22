ST. LOUIS — We were facing a St. Louis trifecta today, severe weather, a Cardinals game, and Game 6 of the Western Conference Final between the Blues and Sharks.

The Enterprise Center sent out a statement Tuesday explaining that fans will be allowed to stay in the arena until the weather passes, including after the game ends.

But they're not the only ones who will be dealing with the elements.

Brian McGowan, the driver of Brian's Bus wasn't letting a little weather stop him from giving people a free ride and a good time.

Brian has been sharing his big personality with fans of the Blues and the Birds for nearly 20 years driving them all over downtown for free.

Along with the free ride Brian's passengers get free beer and free pizza.

"Whether we win or lose doesn't matter pizza and beer just kind of makes the attitude a little nicer for you," said McGowan.

Brian's putting the weather in his rear view mirror and looking forward to a good ride and blues win.

"We promote fun and since our team was at the bottom this season and now they're going to come and grab that big 'ol cup we're pretty excited about it," added McGowan.

A forecast the whole city hopes holds true.

"It'll be like downtown St. Louis is just the heaven on earth, it'll just be the place to be," added McGowan.