ST. LOUIS — We all know the best way avoid getting stuck in the snow is to not drive in it.

Unfortunately that’s not always possible.

So how can you and your vehicle escape winter’s frosty clutches?

Just remember the acronym C.A.T.S.

C is for clearing a path. Clear as much snow as possible from underneath your vehicle. It’s also a good idea to keep a shovel in your trunk.

A is for adding traction. Spread sand or kitty litter behind your tires. If you carry anti-freeze or wiper fluid you can pour a little in the path of the tires.

Those rubber car mats can also come in handy.

“Simply just take the floor mat again and just put it in front of the tire and it will create a little bit of traction and hopefully get you out of a situation," AAA spokesman Phil Linck said.

T is for tires. Be sure you have the recommended air pressure for good traction.

S is for straighten your wheels. Roll the vehicle back and forth, but go easy. Do not gun it. If your tires get too hot you might just dig yourself deeper.