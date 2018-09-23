HAPEVILLE, Ga. -- They're characters that any child would recognize - Homer Simpson, Hello Kitty and even the Minions from the Despicable Me. But candy-like drugs confiscated by the Hapeville Police Department definitely aren't for kids.

The pills were just part of a Friday drug bust that also uncovered a stolen firearm, suspected marijuana, cannabis lollypops and even what police believe was cocaine in powder form.

Authorities didn't release how they came about the drug bust but, just over a month before Halloween, they warned parents, teachers and coaches to make sure children know the dangers of these fake candies.

